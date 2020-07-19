Ohio coronavirus numbers: 1,110 new cases, 42 new deaths reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Sunday afternoon.

There were 74,932 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, which is an addition of 1,110 cases, along with a total of 3,174 deaths (an addition of 42 people reported).

The highest number of coronavirus cases reported in one day in Ohio were reported last week.

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus is now 9,555 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is now 43 years old.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 14,001

Cuyahoga: 10,553

Hamilton: 7,828

Lucas: 3,486

Montgomery: 2,987

And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Franklin: 467

Cuyahoga: 421

Lucas: 307

Mahoning: 241

Summit: 211

Last week, Mike DeWine addressed the people of Ohio (as seen in the video above) saying that he highly recommends that everyone wear face masks while in public, but that he was not yet making anything mandatory.

Today, Gov. Mike DeWine announced that Ohioans could expect more orders this week, and that he is not ruling out making mask mandates a statewide thing.

