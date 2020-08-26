Ohio coronavirus numbers: 1,089 new cases, 48 fatalities reported

COLUMBUS (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Wednesday afternoon.

There have been 117,584 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 1,089 cases reported today, along with a total of 4,044 deaths (including 48 additional fatalities reported today).

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus is now 13,043 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is still 42 years old.

About 97,823 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 20,954

Cuyahoga: 15,192

Hamilton: 10,727

Lucas: 6,197

Montgomery: 5,215

And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Cuyahoga: 565

Franklin: 556

Lucas: 341

Mahoning: 264

Summit: 233

Gov. Mike DeWine (who spoke with the Medina County Health Department Commissioner Krista Wasowski in the video above) gave a press conferences yesterday saying that he is concerned about college students going back to class in Ohio:

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: