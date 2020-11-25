Ohio coronavirus numbers: 10,835 new cases, 156 new deaths reported

COLUMBUS (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Wednesday afternoon. The state said the new numbers are not complete, as thousands of reports are still under pending review.

Of what has been confirmed, there have been 382,743 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 10,835 cases reported today, along with a total of 6,274 deaths (including 156 additional fatalities reported today).

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus is now 25,486 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is now 42 years old.

In the last 24 hours, 417 hospitalizations have been reported and 44 ICU admissions.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 51,161

Cuyahoga: 37,222

Hamilton: 30,493

Montgomery: 20,516

Lucas: 15,199

And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Cuyahoga: 743

Franklin: 671

Lucas: 417

Hamilton: 372

Summit: 327

Yesterday during a press conference, Gov. Mike DeWine said that a vaccine could be coming Ohio’s way as soon as mid-Decemeber. He did not discuss what a roll-out of the vaccine would look like.

DeWine and other health professionals also made it clear that taking precautions for Thanksgiving was in everyone’s best interest:

