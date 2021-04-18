Ohio coronavirus numbers: 1,076 additional cases, 27 new hospitalizations reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Sunday afternoon.

There have been 1,053,175 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 1,076 cases reported today, along with a total of 18,991 deaths (including zero additional fatalities reported today).

Death statistics are no longer being reported daily for accuracy purposes, ODOH said.

The total number of hospitalizations because of the virus since the pandemic began is now 54,897 people. There were 27 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours, and zero people were reported admitted to the ICU during that time.

About 995,003 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 122,299

Cuyahoga: 107,210

Hamilton: 78,220

Montgomery: 50,092

Summit: 45,464

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 4,372,202 or about 37.40% of the population. That number includes people who have gotten one or two shots so far. In the last 24 hours, 26,562 people were vaccinated.