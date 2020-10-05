Ohio coronavirus numbers: 1,057 new cases, 6 deaths reported

COLUMBUS (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Monday afternoon.

There have been 159,964 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 1,057 cases reported today, along with a total of 4,931 deaths (including six additional fatalities reported today).

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus is now 15,840 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is still 40 years old.

About 137,633 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 28,131

Cuyahoga: 17,995

Hamilton: 13,856

Montgomery: 8,417

Lucas: 7,562

And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Cuyahoga: 665

Franklin: 631

Lucas: 369

Hamilton: 332

Mahoning: 282

President Trump, who tested positive for coronavirus last week following a debate that was held in Cleveland (as seen in the video above), announced Monday that he hopes to be discharged within the day. Meanwhile, other members of his staff have also become infected with the virus:

For anyone looking to get tested, Gov. Mike DeWine recently outlined the various free coronavirus testing pop-up site locations throughout the state:

