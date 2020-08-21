Ohio coronavirus numbers: 1,043 more cases and 26 additional deaths

(Watch a portion of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s coronavirus news conference from Thursday in the video player above)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released the latest coronavirus numbers for the state Friday afternoon. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not have a news conference.

There have been 104,326 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, resulting in the deaths of 3,955 people, according to the Ohio Department of Health. It is presumed that 92,736 have recovered.

In the last 24 hours, 1,043 cases, 26 fatalities, 104 hospitalizations and 20 intensive care admissions were reported to the state health department.

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 20,316

Cuyahoga: 14,774

Hamilton: 10,437

Lucas: 5,981

Montgomery: 4,908

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Cuyahoga: 552

Franklin: 551

Lucas: 337

Hamilton: 276

Mahoning: 262

