(Watch a portion of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s coronavirus news conference from Thursday in the video player above)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released the latest coronavirus numbers for the state Friday afternoon. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not have a news conference.
There have been 104,326 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, resulting in the deaths of 3,955 people, according to the Ohio Department of Health. It is presumed that 92,736 have recovered.
In the last 24 hours, 1,043 cases, 26 fatalities, 104 hospitalizations and 20 intensive care admissions were reported to the state health department.
Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:
- Franklin: 20,316
- Cuyahoga: 14,774
- Hamilton: 10,437
- Lucas: 5,981
- Montgomery: 4,908
Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:
- Cuyahoga: 552
- Franklin: 551
- Lucas: 337
- Hamilton: 276
- Mahoning: 262
The latest headlines from FOX8.com:
- Police looking for man suspected of giving ‘COVID hugs’ at Walmart in Massachusetts
- Ohio coronavirus numbers: 1,043 more cases and 26 additional deaths
- Tour or take a flight in historic B-17 Bomber at Akron airport this weekend
- Live video: Cuyahoga County officials provide coronavirus update
- Akron police arrest two, seize 10 pounds of meth