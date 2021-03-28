Ohio coronavirus numbers: 1,019 new cases, 27 hospitalizations reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Sunday afternoon.

There have been 1,011,622 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 1,019 cases reported today, along with a total of 18,526 deaths (including 0 additional fatalities reported today).

Death statistics are no longer being reported daily for accuracy purposes, ODOH said.

The total number of hospitalizations because of the virus since the pandemic began is now 52,714 people. There were 27 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours, and no one was reported admitted to the ICU during that time.

About 961,817 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 117,050

Cuyahoga: 101,183

Hamilton: 76,059

Montgomery: 48,564

Summit: 42,855

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 3,245,116 or about 27.76% of the population. That number includes people who have gotten one or two shots so far. In the last 24 hours, 59,178 people were vaccinated.

The Cleveland Public Library is working to help people make vaccination appointments. Find out more about that below:

Today, Gov. Mike DeWine reminded Ohioans to continue following coronavirus safety protocols, as the pandemic is not yet over despite more people getting vaccinated:

We're on the road back, but until we're all protected, please continue following safety protocols to keep yourself, your family, and your neighbors safe. #InThisTogetherOhio #StaySafeOhio #MasksOnOhio https://t.co/3lWx4IRScb pic.twitter.com/Bunmp8AysD — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 28, 2021