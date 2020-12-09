Ohio coronavirus numbers: 10,094 new cases, 84 more deaths reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Wednesday afternoon.

Yesterday, the state announced extremely high case numbers, 25,721 to be exact, due to a backlog of antigen tests that were just being reported. Today, numbers did go back down.

There have been 520,112 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 10,094 cases reported today, along with a total of 7,187 deaths (including 84 additional fatalities reported today).

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus is now 30,690 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is now 42 years old.

In the last 24 hours, 464 new hospitalizations have been reported and ICU 49 admissions.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 65,094

Cuyahoga: 51,476

Hamilton: 39,864

Montgomery: 26,925

Butler: 19,919

And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Cuyahoga: 785

Franklin: 682

Lucas: 459

Summit: 421

Hamilton: 385

On Monday, Gov. Mike DeWine told Ohioans to expect the extension of the current curfew.

DeWine continues to implore Ohioans to wear a mask:

