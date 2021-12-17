Ohio coronavirus numbers: 10,025 new cases, 395 hospitalizations

Related video: Governor Mike DeWine authorizes National Guard in Ohio hospitals due to staff shortage

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers for the state Friday afternoon.

There have been 1,829,367 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 10,025 new cases reported Friday, along with a total of 28,028 deaths (including 434 deaths reported Friday).

The total number of hospitalizations because of the virus since the pandemic began is now 92,195 people. There were 395 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours.

1,651,851 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin 187,713

Cuyahoga 186,922

Hamilton 120,481

Montgomery 84,421

Summit 77,763

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 6,900,371 or about 59.03% of the population. That number includes people who have gotten one or two shots so far. In the last 24 hours, 9,902 people received a shot in the state.

The Cleveland Clinic said it estimates half of the positive samples are the latest COVID variant omicron. The number of laboratory-confirmed omicron cases has doubled in the last week, according to a news release on Friday.