Ohio coronavirus news: 1,632 new cases, 119 hospitalizations reported

**Watch above: Coroner says there’s no direct link between COVID-19 vaccine and Cincinnati student’s death**

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Monday afternoon.

There have been 1,054,807 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 1,632 cases reported today, along with a total of 18,991 deaths (including zero additional fatalities reported today).

Death statistics are no longer being reported daily for accuracy purposes, ODOH said.

The total number of hospitalizations because of the virus since the pandemic began is now 55,016 people. There were 119 hospitalizations reported in the last 24 hours, and 10 people were reported admitted to the ICU during that time.

About 996,553 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness in the state.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 122,519

Cuyahoga: 107,459

Hamilton: 78,326

Montgomery: 50,176

Summit: 45,557

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 4,390,744 or about 37.56% of the population. That number includes people who have gotten one or two shots so far. In the last 24 hours, 18,727 people were vaccinated.

According to President Biden’s coronavirus deadline, all American adults should be eligible for COVID vaccines starting today, as seen in the story below: