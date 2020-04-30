Ohio coronavirus deaths and infections are on the rise, what’s behind the increase?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, we’ve heard about the importance of “flattening the curve.”

So far, it appears Ohio residents have done that.

However, the data released at Wednesday afternoon’s press conference by Ohio Department of Health director Dr. Amy Acton showed a big spike in deaths and also an increase in cases.

ODH reported 799 deaths statewide Wednesday.

That’s an increase of 138 deaths in 24 hours.

See the latest numbers from ODH here

Dr. Acton explained the reason for the jump.

“Deaths aren’t reported deaths that occurred in the last 24 hours. It is deaths that we’ve gotten data on and our death numbers will increase actually over months…The people who actually died today we’ll be learning about them in many weeks and even months to come,” Acton said.

Regarding the increase in cases, that’s a different story.

The cases will likely go up once we see an increase in testing that Gov. Mike DeWine has said will start happening soon.

There were 534 new cases reported to ODH in the 24 hours prior to the state’s Wednesday afternoon press conference, with a statewide total of 17,303.

It’s something Dr. Acton says they’ll continue to watch.

“We do have hospitalizations that have trended slightly up in the last 24 hours.”

She continued, “We did go up I did talk to some of our big centers in Ohio. They have seen a slight uptick of hospitalizations.”

Dr. Acton says 128,000 people have been tested for coronavirus in Ohio, which is just over 1% of the state’s population.

ODH will update its case information Thursday at 2 p.m.

