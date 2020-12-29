Ohio coronavirus deaths and hospitalizations spike

(Watch our story on Summit County vaccinations in the video player above)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 numbers for the state Tuesday afternoon.

In the last 24 hours, 7,526 cases, 151 deaths, 560 hospitalizations and 52 intensive care unit admissions were reported to the state health department. The single-day fatalities are about double the 21-day average. The hospitalizations are also high compared to the last several days.

There have been 682,570 total coronavirus cases and 8,722 deaths in the state since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Ohio Department of Health. It is presumed that 535,487 have recovered.

Cuyahoga County has the highest number of total COVID-19 deaths in the state at 888 and the second-most cases at 68,535, the state dashboard listed.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not hold a news conference.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: