Ohio coronavirus cases jump 987 in daily report

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released the latest coronavirus numbers for the state Friday afternoon.
There were 48,638 total confirmed and probable cases of the virus in the state resulting in 2,788 deaths.
In the last 24 hours, 987 cases, 16 deaths, 68 hospitalizations and seven intensive care admissions were reported to the state health department. The 21-day averages are 518 cases, 21 deaths, 56 hospitalizations and 13 ICU admissions.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not have a news conference on the pandemic on Friday. He called Thursday’s numbers — 892 new cases, 55 hospitalizations and 17 deaths overnight — “chilling.”
“If you don’t worry about yourself, worry about your grandparents,” DeWine said, addressing people in their 20s.
The governor said increased testing is not solely responsible for the uptick in COVID-19 cases.
Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:
- Franklin: 8,511
- Cuyahoga: 6,287
- Hamilton: 4,491
- Marion: 2,717
- Lucas: 2,538
Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:
- Franklin: 383
- Cuyahoga: 347
- Lucas: 299
- Mahoning: 227
- Summit: 202