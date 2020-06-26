Ohio coronavirus cases jump 987 in daily report

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released the latest coronavirus numbers for the state Friday afternoon.

There were 48,638 total confirmed and probable cases of the virus in the state resulting in 2,788 deaths.

In the last 24 hours, 987 cases, 16 deaths, 68 hospitalizations and seven intensive care admissions were reported to the state health department. The 21-day averages are 518 cases, 21 deaths, 56 hospitalizations and 13 ICU admissions.

#Ohio's #COVID19 data for June 26, 2020.



Please:

✅ Practice social distancing

✅ Wear a mask in public

✅ Wash your hands

✅ Sanitize surfaces



If not for yourself, please do it for others. #InThisTogetherOhio #StaySafeOhio



More detailed data at: https://t.co/3lWx4IRScb pic.twitter.com/ezM4mLHEPa — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) June 26, 2020

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not have a news conference on the pandemic on Friday. He called Thursday’s numbers — 892 new cases, 55 hospitalizations and 17 deaths overnight — “chilling.”

“If you don’t worry about yourself, worry about your grandparents,” DeWine said, addressing people in their 20s.

The governor said increased testing is not solely responsible for the uptick in COVID-19 cases.

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 8,511

Cuyahoga: 6,287

Hamilton: 4,491

Marion: 2,717

Lucas: 2,538

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Franklin: 383

Cuyahoga: 347

Lucas: 299

Mahoning: 227

Summit: 202