Ohio coronavirus cases jump 854 in daily report

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect that Ohio’s cases increased by 854 between Saturday and Sunday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the latest coronavirus numbers for the state Sunday afternoon.

There were 50,309 total confirmed and probable cases of the virus in the state resulting in 2,807 deaths.

In the last 24 hours, 854 cases, 3 deaths, 57 hospitalizations and 30 intensive care admissions were reported to the state health department.

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 8,694

Cuyahoga: 6,429

Hamilton: 4,661

Marion: 2,719

Lucas: 2,549

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Franklin: 392

Cuyahoga: 351

Lucas: 299

Mahoning: 227

Summit: 202

#Ohio has a bright future, but it's up to all of us.



✅ Wash your hands

✅ Practice #SocialDistancing

✅ Wear a mask in public#StaySafeOhio #InThisTogetherOhio#ResponsibleRestartOhio pic.twitter.com/DyThvE8yUH — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) June 28, 2020

Coronavirus infections have surpassed the 10 million mark worldwide. The United States has confirmed more than 2.5 million infections, the most in the world.

Ohio is among the 36 states where new cases are on the rise again. Health officials said Friday, after the state saw an increase of 987 cases, that 60% of the new coronavirus cases in the state are from people between the ages of 20 and 49.

Cuyahoga County health officials remind everyone the pandemic is not over and ask people to keep taking precautions before more drastic solutions are necessary to contain the spread.

