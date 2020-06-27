Ohio coronavirus cases jump 817 in daily report

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) -– The Ohio Department of Health released the latest coronavirus numbers for the state Saturday afternoon.

There were 49,455 total confirmed and probable cases of the virus in the state resulting in 2,804 deaths.

In the last 24 hours, 817 cases, 16 deaths, 54 hospitalizations and 12 intensive care admissions were reported to the state health department.

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 8,694

Cuyahoga: 6,429

Hamilton: 4,661

Marion: 2,719

Lucas: 2,549

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Franklin: 392

Cuyahoga: 351

Lucas: 299

Mahoning: 227

Summit: 202

Ohio health officials said Friday, after the state saw an increase of 987 cases, that 60% of the new coronavirus cases in the state are from people between the ages of 20 and 49.

That appears to be the trend in some of the hot spots emerging across the country, and medical experts are reminding people that the pandemic is far from over.

The number of people testing positive for coronavirus in the past week is skyrocketing and the large percentage of patients who are infected are young people.

Cuyahoga County health officials remind everyone the pandemic is not over and ask people to keep taking precautions before more drastic solutions are necessary to contain the spread.

“To be fair, we’ve got to give this at least a few weeks to see if the trend continues,” Kevin Brennan, communications officer for the Cuyahoga County Board of Health, told FOX 8 on Friday.

Cuyahoga County health officials say another shutdown would be the last resort. That would only happen after consulting with the city of Cleveland, the state health department and the governor’s office.

