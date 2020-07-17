Ohio coronavirus cases jump 1,679 in last 24 hours

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released the latest coronavirus numbers for the state Friday afternoon.

There have been 72,280 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID, resulting in 3,112 deaths, in the state since the outbreak began. The health department presumes 49,302 people have recovered from the virus.

In the past 24 hours, 1,679 cases, nine fatalities, 121 hospitalizations and 25 intensive care unit admissions were reported to the state health department. That’s the biggest increase in cases since Ohio reported 1,525 in one day earlier this month.

The 21-day averages continue to rise at 1,126 cases, 15 deaths and 89 hospitalizations.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine does not have a news conference scheduled for Friday.

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

  • Franklin: 13,412
  • Cuyahoga: 10,215
  • Hamilton: 7,586
  • Lucas: 3,296
  • Montgomery: 2,867

Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

  • Franklin: 457
  • Cuyahoga: 407
  • Lucas: 306
  • Mahoning: 240
  • Hamilton: 212

