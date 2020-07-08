Ohio coronavirus cases continue to spike, with 1,277 reported in last 24 hours

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Wednesday afternoon.

There were 60,181 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, which is an addition of 1,277 cases, along with a total of 2,991 deaths (up 21 from yesterday).

Today’s case totals are the highest since last week when numbers reached 1,301 on Thursday. The state has not seen this high of case numbers since April.

This recent spike in numbers, especially among young people (as seen in the video above), prompted Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to mandate mask wearing in public in seven counties, including Cuyahoga.

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus is now 8,489 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is still 45 years old.

As of today, here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 10,879

Cuyahoga: 8,277

Hamilton: 6,287

Lucas: 2,836

Marion: 2,736

And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Franklin: 439

Cuyahoga: 383

Lucas: 303

Mahoning: 239

Summit: 207

The state continues to offer free COVID-19 testing sites throughout Ohio.

Here is the full list of popup testing sites in SW #Ohio this week. ⤵



We have 2 locations in #Cincinnati today, but there are many other testing locations throughout the state. Find them here: https://t.co/lGm1TGvYqD#StaySafeOhio #MasksOnOhio #InThisTogetherOhio pic.twitter.com/aWDRr1xT6C — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 8, 2020

Yesterday, the city of Cleveland reported that while there were no new fatalities, 49 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

Still, businesses continue to open in Cleveland.

