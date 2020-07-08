1  of  4
These Cleveland-area attractions are requiring face masks
Five guidelines for reopening Ohio schools during coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus in Ohio: Timeline of COVID-19 cases, businesses reopening
Northeast Ohio pools and water parks open this summer

Ohio coronavirus cases continue to spike, with 1,277 reported in last 24 hours

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Wednesday afternoon.

There were 60,181 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, which is an addition of 1,277 cases, along with a total of 2,991 deaths (up 21 from yesterday).

Today’s case totals are the highest since last week when numbers reached 1,301 on Thursday. The state has not seen this high of case numbers since April.

This recent spike in numbers, especially among young people (as seen in the video above), prompted Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine to mandate mask wearing in public in seven counties, including Cuyahoga.

Ohio mandates masks in public for seven counties including Cuyahoga

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus is now 8,489 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is still 45 years old.

As of today, here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

  • Franklin: 10,879
  • Cuyahoga: 8,277
  • Hamilton: 6,287
  • Lucas: 2,836
  • Marion: 2,736

And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

  • Franklin: 439
  • Cuyahoga: 383
  • Lucas: 303
  • Mahoning: 239
  • Summit: 207

The state continues to offer free COVID-19 testing sites throughout Ohio.

Yesterday, the city of Cleveland reported that while there were no new fatalities, 49 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

49 more confirmed cases of coronavirus in Cleveland

Still, businesses continue to open in Cleveland.

Children's Museum of Cleveland reopens with some changes to keep families, children safe

