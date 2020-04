COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton will hold their daily news conference on the coronavirus outbreak at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

As of Tuesday, there were 2,199 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, resulting in 55 deaths. The health department said of the 585 hospitalizations, 198 people are in the intensive care unit.