Ohio coronavirus numbers: 4,334 new cases, 57 additional deaths reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health released the state’s latest coronavirus numbers Monday afternoon.

There have been 868,656 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, which includes an addition of 4,334 cases reported today, along with a total of 10,768 deaths (including 57 additional fatalities reported today).

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus since the pandemic began is now 44,981 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is now 43 years old.

New hospitalization numbers are now at 198 inpatients, and 39 in the ICU in the last 24 hours. About 736,651 people are presumed to have recovered from the illness.

Here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus cases:

Franklin: 102,154

Cuyahoga: 86,520

Hamilton: 64,744

Montgomery: 43,516

Summit: 35,250

And here are the Ohio counties with the most coronavirus deaths:

Cuyahoga: 1,153

Summit: 762

Franklin: 707

Lucas: 631

Hamilton: 448

The number of people vaccinated in the state so far is 626,867, or about 5.36% of the population. That number includes people who have gotten one or two shots so far. In the last 24 hours, 19,053 people were vaccinated.

Those 75 and up are eligible to get the coronavirus vaccine in Ohio starting today.

The #COVID19 vaccine is now available for those 75 and up. By Feb. 8, everyone ages 65+ will be eligible. We're still #InThisTogetherOhio; if you know an older Ohioan who may need assistance finding a provider, please check in on them and offer to help. https://t.co/ejtDyIhf43 pic.twitter.com/gEPF0OIZj1 — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) January 25, 2021