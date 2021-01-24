Ohio continues with vaccination rollout, 75 and older eligible for shot starting Monday

*Watch our latest report on the vaccine rollout above.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) is continuing its rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine with those 75 and older becoming eligible for the shot Monday.

Governor Mike DeWine issued a reminder on Facebook noting “vaccine supply is currently limited, but additional shipments are coming to Ohio each week.”

ODH started distribution for Phase 1B last week with residents 80 and older being allowed to get vaccinated first. Here is the current timeline per the state’s plan:

Jan. 25 – Ohioans 75 years of age and older; those with a developmental or intellectual disability AND one of the conditions: cerebral palsy; spina bifida; severe congenital heart disease requiring hospitalization within the past year; severe type 1 diabetes requiring hospitalization within the past year; inherited metabolic disorders including phenylketonuria; severe neurological disorders including epilepsy, hydrocephaly, and microcephaly; severe genetic disorders including Down syndrome, fragile X syndrome, Prader-Willi syndrome, Turner syndrome, and muscular dystrophy; severe lung disease, including asthma requiring hospitalization within the past year, and cystic fibrosis; sickle cell anemia; and alpha and beta thalassemia; and solid organ transplant patients. If people believe they fit in this category, they should contact their local board of developmental disabilities, which will help coordinate vaccinations.

Feb. 1 – Ohioans 70 years of age and older; employees of K-12 schools that wish to remain or return to in-person or hybrid models.

Feb. 8 – Ohioans 65 years of age and older.

Feb. 15 – Ohioans with severe congenital, developmental, or early-onset, and inherited conditions including cerebral palsy; spina bifida; severe congenital heart disease requiring hospitalization within the past year; severe type 1 diabetes requiring hospitalization within the past year; inherited metabolic disorders including phenylketonuria; severe neurological disorders including epilepsy, hydrocephaly, and microcephaly; severe genetic disorders including Down syndrome, fragile X syndrome, Prader-Willi syndrome, Turner syndrome, and muscular dystrophy; severe lung disease, including asthma requiring hospitalization within the past year, and cystic fibrosis; sickle cell anemia; and alpha and beta thalassemia; and solid organ transplant patients. Additional guidance is forthcoming regarding those individuals who will become eligible Feb. 15.

According to ODH’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, 575,003 people have been vaccinated in Ohio so far. That’s about 4.92% of the population.

You can find a list of providers here.