Ohio continues steady decline of COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health released the latest COVID-19 data for the state Thursday afternoon as it continues to see a decline in cases.

In the last 24 hours, 4,176 cases, 257 hospitalizations, 25 intensive care unit admissions and 0 deaths were reported to the state health department. That compares to the 21-day averages of 7,842 for cases, 300 for hospitalizations and 27 for ICU admissions.

“Significantly just in the last week alone, the state’s hospitalization numbers have declined by 18%. A further sign that the omicron wave is in fact receding about as quickly as it arose,” said Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff.

The state’s top doctor said hospitalizations are a lagging indicator of the state’s progress and those hospitalized with COVID are largely unvaccinated.

Nearly 57% of Ohio’s population is considered fully vaccinated. About 3.3 million people have received additional doses.

There have been more than 532,000 COVID cases, 10,263 hospitalizations and 2,909 deaths in Ohio since Jan. 1 of this year.

Cuyahoga County continues to top the state in number of deaths and hospitalizations. It’s behind Franklin County in total number of cases.