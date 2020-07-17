Ohio congressman wants hotels to be able to offer quarantine for COVID-19 patients

CLEVELAND (WJW) — An Ohio congressman is pushing a plan to reduce the spread of coronavirus while also helping struggling hotels.

His bill would allow states to lease hotels to help people who test positive for COVID-19 go into quarantine away from home.

“The way that we’re gonna get through this is, if we all collaborate,” said 16th District Congressman Anthony Gonzalez.

The Republican lawmaker introduced a bill Thursday afternoon called the “Isolate COVID-19 Act.”

The legislation, which has bipartisan support, would offer states funding to lease hotels to serve as temporary housing for people who come down with COVID-19, who can’t isolate at home.

“My goal was to find a way for low-income families who can’t distance for whatever reasons, whether it’s because they work in tight quarters or they live in tight quarters or both,” said Rep. Gonzalez.

The program would be voluntary.

Congressman Gonzalez says the accommodations could also be used by healthcare workers who fear spreading the coronavirus at home.

“It’s free of charge, you don’t have to pay anything, you pay for food, but not the actual lodging and there would be a nurse on staff and personal protective equipment,” Gonzalez said.

“This would be up to the hotel that may not be getting any business right now, to be able to lease out their facility to at least get something in return for it,” said 14th District Congressman David Joyce.

Fellow Republican Ohio Congressman David Joyce and Democrat Tim Ryan, both support the bill.

In a statement, Congressman Ryan says, “Because most transmissions occur between household members, this legislation is a key step in overcoming the spread of the virus. It also has the added benefit of giving a boost to local hotels who have been among the hardest-hit businesses during this pandemic”

“Give people the opportunity to say, look, I don’t want to go home to my family of five and contaminate everybody, I can go isolate here until this runs its course,” said Rep. Joyce.

“We are going to be debating the next coronavirus relief package here in the next two to three weeks and so we want to get this on everybody’s radar and try to make this part of that package,” said Gonzalez.

The congressmen say the bill they introduced is also endorsed by the Ohio Hotel and Lodging Association, the Asian American Hotel Owners Association, and the American Hotel and Lodging Association.

