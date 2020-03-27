1  of  3
Ohio company waits for FDA approval on tech to sterilize masks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)-- An Ohio company has developed technology to sterilize masks.

There is a widespread shortage of personal protective equipment, or PPE, for health care workers to use in the fight against coronavirus. N95 masks are especially in high demand.

Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said the Food and Drug Administration could approve the machines created by Columbus-based Battelle as early as Friday. Two machines in Ohio could sterilize up to 160,000 PPE masks a day, Husted said.

“Huge benefit to Ohio and to the country, because they are going to deploy these machines in other places as well,” Husted said. He said Battelle plans to send other machines to New York and Washington.

Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton said hospitals in the state are already saving used masks, in anticipation of FDA approval.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said availability of PPE is the top concern from doctors and nurses. He said there is an urgent need and it's vitally important in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak.

