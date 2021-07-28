Ohio colleges updating mask, vaccine plans in wake of new CDC guidelines

KENT, Ohio (WJW) — Some local colleges are changing their plans for the return of students and staff based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s new mask guidance.

Ohio State University is requiring everyone to report their vaccination status by Thursday, Aug. 5.

“That data is going to influence many decisions we make this fall and possibly this spring,” said Ben Johnson, spokesperson.

Ohio State said students living on-campus will have to take an at-home COVID-19 test at least seven days before returning. Then, they will have to take another test when they get there. OSU’s plans come in the wake of new CDC guidance that recommends even fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors in areas where COVID-19 is on the rise.

Kent State University also revised its guidance regarding masks on campus. Beginning Wednesday, Kent State is strongly recommending face coverings be worn indoors for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

(FOX 8 photo)

“With the whole COVID thing, no one really understands what is going on at the end of the day,” said Mario Nunez, student.

Kent State students reacted to the change Wednesday night.

“Everything is changing at a fast pace, we don’t know what is going on. If they want you to wear a mask, wear a mask. It’s not a problem,” said Jasper Robinson, student.

Kent State also announced buildings on all campuses have needlepoint bipolar ionization units to enhance air purification and filtration. In addition to classroom spaces, this technology has been installed in dorms, student centers, athletic facilities, and more.



