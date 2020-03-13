Ohio colleges moving to fully online instruction, closing student housing

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Ohio colleges are closing university housing and moving to on-line instruction for the remainder of the spring semester as concern over the coronavirus rises.

This decision comes just one day after Governor Mike DeWine announced that all Ohio K-12 schools would be on an extended spring break, beginning Monday and lasting until April 3. He also issued an executive order banning all mass gatherings of 100 people or more

Here’s a running list of universities that are moving to completely online instruction:

Kent State announced Friday that they have extended remote instruction for the remainder of the semester.



Kent Campus students are strongly encouraged to return to their homes for the remainder of the semester. For those students who vacate their room by March 30, there will be an appropriate refund of room and meal plan.



The university will provide details to students and families soon.



The university will work with students who are not able to return home during this time period on an individual basis. A limited number of residence halls and dining options will remain available for those students.



Decisions regarding spring commencement and May 4 50th Commemoration activities will be made at a later date.

Miami University is moving to online instruction for the remainder of the semester. The university would like students to move out by March 27; an appropriate refund of room and board will be provided.



Miami officials understand that leaving campus for the entire semester is not possible for all students and will work with those students on an individual basis.



Housing guidance for students and parents, along with additional information for faculty, and staff will be forthcoming before the end of day Friday.

The Oberlin College Dean of Students announced Thursday afternoon that all students must depart from campus housing by noon on March 16.



Students who submit a petition to remain on campus by Friday, March 14 at 5 p.m. will be notified no later than Saturday, March 15 at 10 a.m.



The Division of Student Life will be contacting students about opportunities for remote co-curricular engagement once everyone is safely settled off campus.

Ohio State announced Thursday that all undergraduate students living in university housing, whether they remain on campus at this time or are currently traveling for spring break, will be required to return for the remainder of the semester to their permanent home residences, or a non-campus or alternative housing arrangement.



The university says this does not pertain to students living in family housing.



The Office of Student Life reached out to students Friday morning to schedule individual move-out times between Saturday, March 14, and Sunday, March 22. Time slots will be strictly enforced to ensure appropriate and safe social distancing. Information will be available at go.osu.edu/2020moveout.



Ohio State says they will work with students who are not able to return home during this time period on an individual basis.

FOX 8 will update this list as more information rolls in. We encourage you to contact your individual university with any questions or concerns regarding this decision.