Ohio college student vaccination push underway

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will visit a coronavirus mass vaccination site at the Ohio State University’s Schottenstein Center Monday.

It’s part of the push to get vaccines to all college students in Ohio who want one.

“Although young people are less likely to get sick from coronavirus, they are significant carriers of the virus,” Governor DeWine said last week.

The higher education vaccination clinics will be offering the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“By offering one-dose clinics on campus, students who wish to be vaccinated will have a nearby convenient location to get the vaccine with their peers.”

According to the Ohio Department of Health, the goal is to offer on-campus clinics to all of Ohio’s college students before the school year ends in May.