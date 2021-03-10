Ohio City breweries reopen after months-long pandemic-related closures

CLEVELAND (WJW) — There are more signs emerging that life in Northeast Ohio is slowly returning to normal. Three popular Ohio City restaurants that shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, re-opened, for the first time in nearly four months.

Sierra Bochik is happy be back, working as a server at Market Garden Brewery on West 25th Street in Ohio City. The restaurant opened Wednesday afternoon for the first time since it temporarily closed in November.

“It affected me financially, I was — I mean, I was just sad and bored and I felt lonely. I missed my — like I was here almost every day and this is my family. I missed my family essentially,” said Bochik.

It was opening day for three restaurants on this part of West 25th, Market Garden, in addition to Bier Markt and Bar Cento, as well as Nano Brew.

“They made sure that we were all on unemployment, even though it took about four weeks for everybody to get on. They took care of us. They checked in on us,” said Bochik.

Most Ohio bars and restaurants struggled during the pandemic.

Owner Sam McNulty says the state’s ten p-m curfew and local “stay at home” advisories made it nearly impossible to remain open. He says once they were lifted, and COVID-19 cases declined, he chose to reopen and bring back most of the 170 furloughed employees.

“I think they were really responsible. I think they were trying to protect their workers,” said a customer named Adam.

“In the slower winter months, probably harder to turn a profit, but now, you know, things are warming up. People are gonna want to be outside. The vaccines are getting rolled out,” said Monica, another customer.

Customers and employees say they hope this is yet another sign that the pandemic is winding down.

“We like the ambiance, the people, the service, so it gives us something to do, coming to a place that we really like,” said customer Beyond Wynn.

Wynn and his sons can again enjoy one of their favorite spots, where masks and social distancing are still required. They believe the curfew had a negative impact on restaurants.

“I think it was actually a bad idea and it hurt a lot of people in the long run. You can ask the servers, they’re happy to be here,” said Erin Wynn.