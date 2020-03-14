1  of  2
Ohio casinos and racinos ordered to comply with mass gathering directive issued by governor

COLUMBUS (WJW) — The Ohio Casino Control Commission has ordered all casinos in the state to comply with the directive issued by Governor DeWine and the Ohio Department Health, which bans mass gatherings of 100 people or more.

The casinos include JACK Cleveland Casino, JACK Cincinnati Casino, Hollywood Casino Columbus and Hollywood Casino Toledo. They must be in compliance by midnight.

“The Commission encourages all casino properties to continue to follow the advice of public health  agencies regarding the health and safety of employees and patrons,” OCCC wrote in a press release.

The Ohio Lottery Commission also ordered racinos around the state to be in compliance with the same directive. Those who don’t could face administrative action, including temporary shutdown of the video lottery terminals.

Ohio now has 13 confirmed cases. There are 159 others under investigation.

FOX 8 has reached out to the local casinos and racinos for comment.

