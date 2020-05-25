Ohio campgrounds back open just in time for Memorial Day weekend

UNIONTOWN, Ohio (WJW) — The Memorial Day weekend holiday is in full swing at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp Resort in Uniontown.

“We are super excited that they are open after all this time because it is so nice to just get out of the house, come here with our family and be able to do stuff,” said Sandy LaRocco of North Ridgeville.

Campgrounds became the latest facilities to reopen in Ohio, just in time for the Memorial Day holiday.

“It came at a great time for us in the camping industry, Memorial Day weekend camping is typically the kick-off to our summer season,” said Alex Burkett, Office Administrator and Director of Marketing for Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp Resort.

The reopening comes with restrictions, like only one family household may occupy a campsite, cabins, getaway rentals, group camps, shelters, camp stores, pools, and splash pads, remain closed as do playgrounds. The mini-golf course at Yogi Bear’s is open.

“Yesterday when we here we were up there doing mini golf and we could forget about the whole virus, it was as if it wasn’t even happening,” LaRocco said.

Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park was 90 percent full as of Sunday, they had 19 reservations booked as soon as they opened to guests on Thursday.

“One big change that may come as a result of Coronavirus is that we will no longer be accepting guest visitors coming to visit people at the campground,” said Burkett.

Campers are asked to practice safe social distancing and practice good hygiene while on the grounds, which includes washing hands and sanitizing often.

“It hasn’t really affected us to much, I think everyone is conscientious of each other,” said John Draganic of Streetsboro.

“We are keeping spacing between campers, doing more constant sanitization and even setting up time limits and time slots for certain activities,” Burkett added.

Campers are also encouraged to wear masks when entering buildings or interacting in close proximity to other campers.

“When we do go up to the store we do wear our masks and we are doing the hand washing, we do have hand sanitizer when we are out here and that is something we wouldn’t normally do,” said LaRocco.

It’s the new norm that we are all still learning to live with.