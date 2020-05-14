Ohio campgrounds allowed to reopen on May 21

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Campgrounds in Ohio can reopen on May 21, Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced during the state’s news conference on coronavirus on Thursday.

Mandatory protocols for park operators include arranging any seating areas, tables, chairs, etc. at safe distances from each other, marking 6-foot spacers at popular or high traffic areas to help campers and customers visualize safe distancing, and in areas with a lot of cross traffic, directing pedestrian traffic to enter/exit these locations in specific ways or indicate one-way traffic wherever possible.

For campers, the state issued the following mandates: only one family household may occupy each site, with a pre-determined limit for any campsite, use social distancing and maintain at least six feet

between individuals from other households in all areas of the campgrounds and with other campsites, do not gather in groups, practice self-contained camping when possible.

As Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced other reopening dates over the last few weeks, not-so-happy campers continue to ask when they could return to their favorite outdoor spots with Memorial Day quickly approaching.

The campground closure excluded people who live in RV parks and people who have part-time pre-established residences at campgrounds for summer months.

DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton are still encouraging people to use proper social distancing and warning against large gatherings of people.