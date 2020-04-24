Ohio businesses anxious to reopen, expressing safety concerns amid pandemic

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine plans to share details of his plan to start re-opening Ohio’s economy on Monday, which is less than a week from his announced target date of May 1.

“We do anticipate bringing back more people over the next few weeks to hopefully get back to something closer to open come, we’re probably thinking, closer to June,” said Tim Blank, general manager of Saucy Brew Works.

The nearly three-year-old business is located on Detroit Avenue in the growing Hingetown neighborhood on Cleveland’s west side. Blank says owners of the restaurant and brewery are eager to reopen their bar and dining area, but only when they feel it is safe.

“We don’t think that jumping into full operation day one is the best strategy for the safety of not just our guests, but our staff here as well,” said Blank.

DeWine feels even with next Friday as a targeted re-opening date, he is giving businesses as much notice as possible.

“We’re trying to get this right. We’re also trying to look at where exactly we are in regard to testing,” said the governor.

Governor DeWine says essential businesses that have remained open have already had to follow strict safety guidelines. State leaders say when other businesses begin to open up next week, they will have similar restrictions to follow.

“We have over a month worth of actual evidence from businesses that have been following the guidelines that Dr. Weir talked about where they have successfully operated their businesses without seeing a spread of COVID in their workplace,” said Ohio Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted.

Managers at Saucy Brew Works say when they do re-open inside, they plan to continue social distancing practices by spacing out tables, having employees wear masks and gloves, and increasing sanitization throughout the building.

“We as a business love our regulars, our guests, the fans of our brewery and our pizza, so we miss them, we want to have the back in here, we want to show them a good time,” Blank said.