Ohio business groups push back against bill that would ban vaccine requirements

Editor’s Note: The video above is a previous story on whether businesses can require vaccines.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Two major Ohio business groups have announced their opposition to a GOP House bill that would prohibit public and private employers from requiring vaccinations or punishing workers who don’t receive them.

The legislation has attracted detractors of the coronavirus vaccine, but it covers all vaccines. Speakers against the legislation before the House Health Committee Tuesday included Ross McGregor, representing the Ohio Manufacturers’ Association, and Keith Lake, vice president of Government Affairs for the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.

Lake said the chamber believes employers should have the freedom to operate their businesses and to make decisions about protecting their workforce.