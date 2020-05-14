Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles will open on May 26

1  of  4
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles locations across the state will reopen on May 26. Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted made the announcement on Thursday during the state’s coronavirus news conference.

Husted reminded residents any services that can be done online should be done online, including plate replacement, address changes and license reinstatement fees.

“We’ve been working very diligently to get every service we can online,” Husted said.

Extensions for licenses and registrations remain in effect so people will not need to immediately go into the BMV, according to Husted.

