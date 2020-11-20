Ohio breaks record with 8,808 cases of coronavirus reported in 24-hour span

*Watch our report above on Ohio’s new curfew to help slow the spread of COVID-19*

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio broke its previous record for most coronavirus cases reported in a 24-hour span.

On Friday, the Ohio Department of Health was notified of 8,808 cases and 65 deaths.

There have been 335,423 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, along with a total of 5,955 deaths.

Governor Mike DeWine has been vocal about the need for residents to be more vigilant. Earlier this week he implemented a curfew to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

It went into effect on Thursday and goes from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night until Dec. 17.

“The curfew is aimed at helping to reduce the number of person-to-person contacts because the only way virus lives is when it goes from one person to another. We have to flatten this curve again and get this under control,” he said during a press conference.

