Ohio bowling alleys, putt-putt and batting cages get reopening date

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced more types of entertainment can reopen during the coronavirus pandemic during a news conference on Thursday.

Bowling alleys, putt-putt golf courses and batting cages are allowed to reopen on May 26 while following the Ohio Department of Health’s guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus.

(Click here for protocols for miniature golf courses)

(Click here for protocols for batting cages)

The guidelines for bowling alleys were not immediately available.

Reopening dates have not been set for casinos, racinos, water parks, museums and movie theaters.

As of Thursday, the state had reopened more than 90 percent of Ohio’s economy.

