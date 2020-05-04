Ohio BMVs to reopen later in May

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced on Monday that the state’s Bureau of Motor Vehicles locations will reopen later in May amid the coronavirus pandemic. An exact date has not been set.

Expiration dates were extended for Ohio driver’s licenses while the BMVs are closed. Five locations remain open for services essential to the supply chain, including commercial driver’s licenses.

Husted said the state is working to expand the Get In Line Online program to all deputy registrar offices to space people out, enable reservations and make the process more efficient.

“We don’t want large crowds, we don’t want everyone rushing back. We are creating an online system for that so we have an orderly process for when we restart the BMVs,” Husted said.

Some services, like vehicle registration and plate replacement, are available online on the Ohio BMV’s website.

