Ohio BMVs reopen today

Editor’s Note: Watch the video above for a look at Lt. Gov. Jon Husted’s announcement last week.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles locations will reopen Tuesday.

BMV locations across the state were closed March 18 due to the spread of coronavirus.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted says if you need to utilize their services, take your time.

“The one thing we’re trying to prevent is everybody rushing out to the BMV on Tuesday thinking that they have to be there, that they have to renew their license,” he explained. “And then creating the problem of crowding, spacing, and those issues. That is the last thing we want to have happen.”

Husted notes that most services the BMV offers can be completed online at bmv.ohio.gov.

Officials remind citizens that due to the state of emergency, expired driver’s licenses are still valid and that the agency is experiencing longer processing times and delays.

According to the Ohio BMV website, the agency is currently experiencing a high volume of orders, and processing times are longer than usual. Temporary tag processing times may be longer than 10 business days.

All temporary tags that are about to expire or have already expired are still valid for 90 days after the expiration. It is not necessary to purchase a new temporary tag.

Additionally, all Ohio licenses including driver license, CDLs, and registrations shall remain valid until either 90 days after the declared emergency ends, or December 1st, 2020, whichever comes sooner.

For Ohioans that do plan to go to the BMV in-person, Husted encourages them to utilize the “Get In Line, Online” so they can space out their waiting time.

