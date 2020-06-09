Ohio BMV announces driver examination skills testing is starting up

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Those who’ve been waiting to take their driver examination station skills test during the COVID-19 shutdown are getting some good news today.

The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) recently announced that the skills tests are revving back up again on June 12 by appointment only.

However, the testing is only resuming at the following locations on that date:

8210 County Rd. 140, Suite C, Findlay, Ohio 45840 (Hancock County)

22133 Rockside Road, Bedford, Ohio 44146 (Cuyahoga County)

990 Morse Road, Suite B, Columbus, Ohio 43229 (Franklin County)

873 East Main Street, Newark, Ohio 43055 (Licking County)

502 McCarty Lane, Suite 3, Jackson, Ohio 45640 (Jackson County)

10940 Hamilton Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45231 (Hamilton County)

But, starting June 16, the rest of Ohio’s BMV locations also resume their testing.

All test appointments can be made online right here.

Anyone who had their test appointment canceled due to the coronavirus shutdown, should receive word from the BMV shortly to reschedule.

BMV locations reopened their doors on May 26 for some services (as seen in the video above). All Ohio drivers are reminded that if they do need to visit the BMV, to get in line online before visiting to cut down on wait times.