Ohio bishops suspend Masses through Holy Week and Easter

CLEVELAND (WJW)-- Ohio's bishops decided to suspend all publicly-celebrated masses and liturgies through Holy Week and Easter, the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland said on Monday.

"This decision is not taken lightly and, as your bishops, causes us great sadness. However, after consultation with the governor and health officials we are convinced that this is the most prudent and necessary action," the Cleveland Catholic Diocese said.

"Science has proven that participation in public gatherings significantly increases the risk of contagion. This poses a serious danger to those especially most vulnerable."

The diocese encourages people to participate in prayer via radio, TV or live stream.