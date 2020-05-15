CLEVELAND (WJW)– It will be “Play ball!” this summer across Northeast Ohio. Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced on Thursday non-contact sports are permitted to open on May 26 following the coronavirus shutdown.

Non-contact sports include baseball, softball and tennis. On Friday, state officials released guidelines on how the sports will be played while keeping safety as a top priority.

Here’s a list of the guidelines that baseball and softball players must follow to participate:

All athletes must follow 6-foot physical distancing

Game balls must be designated for each team playing defense

Athletes not in the field of play must wear face coverings

There will be no water coolers and no sharing of equipment

No high fives and handshakes

There will be no spitting, eating seeds or chewing gum.

There are similar rules for fans, coaches and umpires:

6-foot physical distancing

Spectators must keep 6 feet or more distance from the backstop

Coaches must wear face masks at all time

No spitting, eating seeds or gum

Umpires must wear masks at all times

Umpires must avoid exchanging documents with teams and players

Umpires should allow adequate distance behind the catcher

The changes will become the new norm for the immediate future.

Protocols and start dates for higher contact sports, like basketball, soccer and hockey, have not been released.