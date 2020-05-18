Ohio assembles group to check bars and restaurants for coronavirus compliance

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– As bars and restaurants in Ohio reopened over the weekend during the coronavirus pandemic, local health departments received reports that some were not following the state’s protocols.

These establishments were permitted to open for outdoor service on Friday, as part of the Responsible RestartOhio plan. (Click here for mandatory guidelines and best practices for Ohio bars and restaurants)

On Monday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said most restaurants and bars did a great job maintaining social distancing, but there were some “outliers.” The governor emphasized customers must be seated when consumed food, beer, wine and liquor on the premises.

“The rules for reopening bars and restaurants were laid down very, very clearly by the working group,” DeWine said. “The truth is that our economic recovery, our economic recovery in the state of Ohio is tied directly to how successful we are in stopping the spread of the coronavirus… These two are tied together. You cannot have a successful reopening of the economy and have surges of the coronavirus.”

DeWine said the state is assembling a large contingent of law enforcement and health officials to coordinate with the Department of Public Safety’s Ohio Investigative Unit. He later clarified this is expanding on an existing group of 70 people.

This group will perform safety compliance checks at crowded bars and restaurants. According to the governor, they will issue administrative citations that could result in places losing their liquor licenses. The state will also work with municipal prosecutors to take potential criminal actions.

DeWine said the health department in Columbus issued eight citations. That enforcement is separate from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

Locally, Lago on the Flats East Bank was criticized as photos on social media appeared to show a packed patio.

“The pictures are one moment, one angle, one second of time. It in no way accurately reflects the time, money and effort that was put into preparing our business in line with the state guidelines within a week’s time,” said Lago owner Fabio Salerno, in a news release.