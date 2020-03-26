Ohio asks for donations of protective equipment for health care workers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio officials highlighted the growing need for personal protective equipment as health care workers continue to treat those sick with coronavirus.

There is an oncoming shortage of PPE, especially N95 masks. To take care of one intensive care patient during a 24-hour shift requires: 36 pairs of gloves, 14 gowns, three pairs of goggles and 13 N95 masks.

That’s why the state of Ohio set up an email address for residents and businesses who can donate PPE or other essentials. Staff members will review the emails to determine how the resources can be used to help all Ohioans, the governor’s office said in a news release.

Contact together@governor.ohio.gov