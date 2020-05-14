Ohio announces public pools can reopen on May 26

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said public swimming pools and pools at clubs can reopen on May 26. He made the announcement during Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s coronavirus news conference on Thursday.

Husted said this does not include water parks. The travel and tourism advisory group is still working on those protocols.

Water facilities were closed on March 16 as DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton issued orders to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Despite permission to open, some cities already decided to keep their pools closed for the season. For instance, Avon city officials cited the difficulty of enforcing social distancing with large, daily crowds as well as the impracticality of frequent disinfecting in dressing rooms and restrooms, pool ladders, slides, lounge chairs and the snack bar.

The announcement comes after weeks of questions for DeWine about summer activities, like fairs and campgrounds, as Ohio families attempt to make plans during the pandemic. Campgrounds can reopen on May 21.