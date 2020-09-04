Ohio and other states concerned about Labor Day coronavirus case surge just before flu season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – “Whenever there’s activity, we’re going to see more cases.”

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine reiterated a warning this week about social gatherings with the Labor Day weekend.

As many states work to curb the virus as some schools and universities reopen for in-person learning, there is also concern about a spike in COVID-19 cases before flu season.

“We are set up for spread of a highly contagious disease,” U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams said this week.

“What we don’t want is to have a big surge in cases right before flu season starts,” Adams continued.

Governor DeWine has said the recent increase in cases is due to schools reopening.

The state also saw increases after most businesses reopened in May and again after the July 4th holiday. “We can get together and we can have fun, but we have to be very, very careful,” DeWine said.

DeWine reiterated that it can take one to two weeks to show symptoms, and some people will not have any symptoms.

