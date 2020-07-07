Ohio allows games, tournaments for contact sports through July 15

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced new, short-term guidelines for sports during the coronavirus pandemic at Gov. Mike DeWine’s news conference on Tuesday.

The Ohio Department of Health issued an order providing guidance through July 15 for contact sports. Competitive games and tournaments are now permitted. Practices and open gyms with another team are also allowed as long as they follow the state’s requirements.

Click here for the Ohio Department of Health’s protocols for contact sports

“One of the things I’ve missed the most over the past few months is playing and watching sports,” Husted said. “Sports are more than just a game – it’s where we learn teamwork, grit, and how to compete, and I know millions of people are eagerly anticipating the return to play.”

Contact sports include football, basketball and lacrosse.

Husted said the order is on a trial basis.

He also introduced the #IWantASeason campaign, encouraging athletes to share how they are trying to slow the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask, social distancing or washing their hands.

This comes as the median age of coronavirus patients in Ohio has dropped significantly. The state said this indicates younger people may be relaxing their habits.

Read the latest headlines on FOX8.com: