Ohio military continuing series of flybys to salute COVID-19 heroes

OHIO (WJW) — Various branches of the military are continuing their series of aircraft flybys across the Buckeye state tomorrow, saluting first responders, healthcare workers and military members.

First, the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing has announced an addition to its lineup tomorrow (which already includes a flightpath starting out of Cincinnati at 10:30 a.m.), with one more out of Toledo.

The flights, which feature F-16 aircrafts, are a way for Stinger Airmen to show their gratitude to all those keeping Ohioans safe, while still conducting regularly scheduled training missions.

The Toledo Air National Guard’s Salute Ohio schedule for Thursday, May 7, is as follows (although all times are subject to change):

2:05 p.m. – ProMedica Memorial Hospital in Fremont

2:08 p.m. – Magruder Hospital in Port Clinton

2:10 p.m. – Firelands Regional Medical Center in Sandusky

2:12 p.m. – Fisher-Titus Medical Center in Norwalk

2:16 p.m. – Mercy Health – Willard Hospital in Willard

Check out the detailed flyover map below to see if the planes, which start Toledo, are coming your way:

Also conducting a flyover is the 910th Airlift Wing, out of the Youngstown Air Reserve Station. After a successful flyover event on Monday (as seen in the video above), the airlift wing decided to do one more “Hercs Over America” flyover.

Late tomorrow morning, spectators can expect to see two C-130H Hercules aircrafts flying over hospitals in Conneaut, Ashtabula Geneva, Painesville, Euclid, Mayfield Heights, Ravenna, Akron, Canton, Dover, Alliance, Salem, East Liverpool, parts of Pennsylvania and then ending in the Mahoning Valley.

All spectators are encouraged to view the airshow from their homes, in accordance with social distancing guidelines.