Ohio aims to stop Pennsylvania residents from crossing state line to buy liquor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)-- The Ohio Department of Health is issuing an order to prevent residents of Pennsylvania from coming into the state to buy liquor during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The state of Pennsylvania closed all of its liquor stores to in-person sales. The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is still accepting a limited amount of online orders. This has resulted in many Pennsylvania residents crossing into Ohio to purchase liquor.

Now, to buy liquor in Ashtabula, Trumbull, Mahoning, Columbiana, Jefferson and Belmont counties, an individual must have an Ohio ID or military ID with active duty status. A person with a non-Ohio photo ID can buy alcohol in those counties with documentation that they live in Ohio, like a bill with their address or a letter from an employer placing them in Ohio as an essential employee.

"This is necessary because of repeated instances of persons from Pennsylvania coming into these counties for the sole or main purpose of purchasing liquor. Any other time, we'd love to have visitors from Pennsylvania, but right now this creates an unacceptable public health issue," Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said on Monday.