Ohio AG Yost says Supreme Court ruling protects individual rights

*Watch our past report in the video, above*

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost reacted to the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on Thursday to block a federal vaccine mandate for larger businesses.

Yost was part of a group of 27 state attorneys general pushing for an immediate stay on the rule issued by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. He argued OSHA doesn’t have the authority.

“Americans have lost too much to this disease already – all of us want this pandemic to end – but it is critical that we do not lose our Constitution, too,” Yost said in a statement. “Today’s ruling protects our individual rights and states’ rights to pursue the solutions that work best for their citizens.”

The mandate would have required employees at businesses with more than 100 workers be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be tested weekly. More than 80 million people would have been affected.

The Supreme Court also ruled the Biden administration can still implement a vaccine mandate for most health care workers.