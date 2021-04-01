Ohio AG urges online shopping platforms to prevent sales of fake COVID vaccination cards

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio leaders are urging e-commerce sites to prevent people from selling fake coronavirus vaccination cards.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost called on Twitter, eBay and Shopify Thursday, asking the platforms to “act immediately” and stop the sales of fraudulent CDC vaccination cards.

“Fraudulent vaccine cards simply don’t have a place in the marketplace,” Yost said in a press release. “Vaccines are more readily available across Ohio than ever before – don’t fall into a deceptive trap when you could get the real thing with less effort.”

Yost joined a bipartisan coalition of 45 attorneys general who wrote a letter to the aforementioned companies’ CEOs, raising their concerns about the public health risks that fake cards pose.

In their letter, the attorneys general ask the CEOs to:

Monitor their platforms for ads or links selling blank or fraudulently-completed vaccination cards.

Promptly take down ads or links that are selling cards.

Preserve records and information about the ads and the people who were selling them.

You can read the full letter below:

Vaccination cards are issued to individuals by healthcare providers once they have administered the vaccine.

Officials say people who buy the fake cards can have their own information added to the card or add it in themselves, so it appears they have been vaccinated when they have not.

“These deceptive cards threaten the health of our communities, slow progress in getting people protected from the virus, and violate many state laws,” the release said.

Early this week, the FBI issued a public service announcement regarding fake vaccination cards, emphasizing that purchasing these cards endangers society. The organization also recommended that those who did receive the vaccine should not post photos of the vaccine card on social media websites.