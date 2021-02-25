Ohio adds Walmart, Meijer to list of COVID-19 vaccine providers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health continues to add locations to its list of COVID-19 vaccine providers.
On Thursday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said some Walmart and Meijer stores, as well as more independent pharmacies, will soon be able to administer shots.
According to the governor, the state will receive 310,000 first doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines next week, which allows them to expand to new providers. Hospitals, health departments, RiteAid, Kroger, CVS and Walgreens can expect get larger shipments.
When the Johnson and Johnson vaccination is approved by the FDA, Ohio will get 91,000 doses in the first week, DeWine said.
The eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines remains the same. Residents must be 65 years or older, employees at K-12 schools or have a specified medical condition.