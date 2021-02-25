Ohio adds Walmart, Meijer to list of COVID-19 vaccine providers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio Department of Health continues to add locations to its list of COVID-19 vaccine providers.

On Thursday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said some Walmart and Meijer stores, as well as more independent pharmacies, will soon be able to administer shots.

According to the governor, the state will receive 310,000 first doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines next week, which allows them to expand to new providers. Hospitals, health departments, RiteAid, Kroger, CVS and Walgreens can expect get larger shipments.

Next week, we will have 310,000 first doses in Ohio, so we will be adding more vaccine provider sites — including some Meijer and Walmart sites and more independent pharmacies. RiteAid, Kroger, CVS, Walgreens, local health departments, hospitals will also have more doses. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) February 25, 2021

When the Johnson and Johnson vaccination is approved by the FDA, Ohio will get 91,000 doses in the first week, DeWine said.

The eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines remains the same. Residents must be 65 years or older, employees at K-12 schools or have a specified medical condition.

We're asking hospitals/doctors with access to the vaccine to proactively reach out to their patients whom they know have these medical conditions so that these vulnerable Ohioans can get their vaccines ASAP. Vaccine eligibility opened up to this group last week. pic.twitter.com/HFhxUP8vTl — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) February 22, 2021